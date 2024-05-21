South Africa

Sea of red as EFF supporters get ready to march in Durban streets

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 21 May 2024 - 14:00
Metro police and police chat to EFF officials ahead of a march through the Durban city centre on Tuesday.
Image: EFF KZN/X

EFF supporters have started gathering at Park King Dinuzulu ahead of a visibility march through Durban's inner-city to canvas support for party leader Julius Malema on Tuesday.

Supporters are expected to be bused in as the party looks to show a strong show of force in a province which has largely been dominated by the ANC and the IFP ahead of the hotly contested elections on May 29.

The province has 5.7-million people registered on the Electoral Commission of South Africa voters' roll.

The red berets are looking to build on the strength demonstrated in the last national elections when the party's support base in KwaZulu-Natal surged.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini is expected to address supporters under the watchful eye of a strong police presence.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

