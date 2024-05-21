EFF supporters have started gathering at Park King Dinuzulu ahead of a visibility march through Durban's inner-city to canvas support for party leader Julius Malema on Tuesday.
Supporters are expected to be bused in as the party looks to show a strong show of force in a province which has largely been dominated by the ANC and the IFP ahead of the hotly contested elections on May 29.
The province has 5.7-million people registered on the Electoral Commission of South Africa voters' roll.
Sea of red as EFF supporters get ready to march in Durban streets
Image: EFF KZN/X
The red berets are looking to build on the strength demonstrated in the last national elections when the party's support base in KwaZulu-Natal surged.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini is expected to address supporters under the watchful eye of a strong police presence.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
