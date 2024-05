It has been a year since more than 20 people from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, died of cholera. The outbreak devastated families and the community at large, leaving a trail of destruction, grief and shattered dreams.

Herman Moloi and Antonio Muchave visited the area to speak to families who lost loved ones and the community about what has happened after the outbreak. Has anything changed or are they still suffering as they battle to access clean drinking water?