Hammanskraal pensioner Elvis Masombuka uses a huge chunk of his old-age grant to buy drinking water for his family as the trucked water supply in Tshwane has not been consistent.
The tanker is supposed to visit his area once a week to deliver water for free, but sometimes the community goes for days without consistent supply.
"The truck does not come regularly and when it doesn't we are forced to buy water. Even now I don't have water. Without money, you will never have water. I am unemployed, old as I am, I'm forced to hustle for money to buy water.
"The water from the tap is not drinkable. Those who know say we have to boil it first, but I am scared to do so," said Masombuka.
He said his car wash business is no longer making as much money as before.
Purification plant still unfixed since cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal
Pensioners face heavy cost of buying water for families
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
He buys about six litres per day, which costs him almost R200 a month.
Peter Baloyi, a pensioner who rents out a room to a shop owner, said he spends R20 for 20 litres of water which lasts only a day. He said he usually buys two drums, which he replenishes almost three times a week.
Those who can't afford to buy water or wait for the truck, harvest rainwater for cooking and drinking. They say the tap water is not safe and that it even changes the colour of their clothes.
Five years ago, the SA Human Rights Commission declared tap water in Hammanskraal unfit for human consumption, and since then residents of the Tshwane township are still subjected to buying water or rely on 54 tankers for drinking water which Tshwane spends R6m per month on.
Following the outbreak of cholera last year, the department of water and sanitation and the City of Tshwane in June made plans to upgrade the Rooiwaal water treatment plant whose progress was delayed. Other plans included the establishment of the Magalies packaged wastewater treatment plant to be completed by the Magalies Water Board.
Back then, minister Senzo Mchunu said the plant would be completed in March this year, but this date has since been moved to September because of delays to find a suitable contractor.
"We would have wanted to start with the work much earlier, but procurement processes and the fact that we had to look for R4bn to start the work afresh meant that it wouldn't be just a matter of one week because those things were not budgeted for but they had to be done.
"Procurement and looking for funds take time, but now we are here, and there is mud and dust," said Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink in an interview with Sowetan last month.
During an oversight inspection last month, Mchunu assured residents that the first drop of the package plant would be in September.
Sowetan revisits Hammanskraal after cholera ravaged the community
