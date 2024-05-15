South Africa

George building collapse: 47 workers identified

By TimesLIVE - 15 May 2024 - 13:14
Recovery operations at the site of the building collapse are ongoing.
Image: Garden Route district municipality

Authorities in George have identified 47 of the estimated 81 people who were on site when a partially completed block of flats collapsed last week.

The number of dead is 33, of whom 27 are men and six women. Twelve people are in hospital.

The identified workers are from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi and Mozambique.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to visit the disaster site on Thursday.

Ministers and deputy ministers from the departments of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, employment & labour, health, police, international relations & co-operation and public works & infrastructure have visited the site and have been working with the disaster joint operations centre, with the Western Cape government and the Garden Route district municipality.

The Western Cape department of social development has committed to providing a range of services to the affected families for a minimum of six months. 

The George municipality said donations of fresh food received for the affected families, who remain in the civic centre, are adequate, adding: “The families remain supported and provided with meals.”

