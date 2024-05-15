As the curtain falls on the 2023/2024 DStv Premiership campaign in two week's time, Sowetan picks five youngsters who should battle it out for the coveted Young Player of the Season accolade.
Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates)
Mofokeng, 19, has been one a key Pirates player this season. His skills and speed have been crucial to the way Pirates play. The skilful attacker, who made his top-flight appearance towards the end of last season, has five goals and six assists in as many games across all tournaments this season. Mofokeng is a winger on both flanks and can also be deployed as a second striker.
Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United)
In a season where SuperSport have been struggling for consistency, Campbell has shone the brightest. At just 18, Campbell has established himself as an important figure in the team, scoring five times and racking up five assists from as many games across all competitions. Campbell is a left-wing, but he's also capable of playing as a second striker.
Ime Okon (SuperSport United)
Okon has been a colossal figure for Matsatsantsa this season. Coach Gavin Hunt has even given him the armband in some matches, meaning the 20-year-old centre half also has leadership attributes. Okon has played more than 30 games for SuperSport in all competitions this season, more than any other SuperSport centre back.
We pick our contenders for Young Player of the Season
Mofokeng, Okon and Campbell among youngsters who shone
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Image: Lee Warren
Jaedin Rhodes (Cape Town City)
Arguably the most underrated young person in the division, Rhodes' work ethic set him apart from his peers. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has scored four goals and managed a single assist from 27 league appearances. Rhodes can also play on both wings, although his primary role is centre. His goals helped City, especially when their main man Khanyisa Mayo struggled with form.
Siyanda Mthanti (Golden Arrows)
The 20-year-old Mthanti is in his first season after he was promoted from Abafana Bes'thende's DStv Diski Challenge team in August. Mthanti has scored only once with two assists, but he's been Arrows' heartbeat, thanks to his blistering speed and nippy footwork.
The candidates for this award should be under the age of 21 when the season commences.
