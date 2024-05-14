WATCH | 'We will find the killers': Cele tells family of boy killed in hijacking

Police minister Bheki Cele has committed to finding the killers of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane, who was shot dead when his father was being hijacked outside their house in Soshanguve near Pretoria at the weekend.

“The prize for all of us is to find the killers. We haven’t covered much ground on that one, but we are not saying we are far away from finding them. I wonder if the day we find them they will be able to explain why they did it. I wonder whether where they are they understand what they have done,” Cele said during a visit to the family.

Nestled in a quiet area of new development housing, a white tent was perched inside the family's yard ahead of Cele's visit. A convoy of police cars lined the street as community members filled the tent — some clad in ANC regalia.