Law enforcement on high alert and will deal firmly with illegal activity related to election, says committee

10 May 2024 - 10:45
South African voters go to the polls on May 29. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Gauteng legislature's portfolio committee on community safety has expressed confidence in law enforcement authorities' ability to manage risks to the electoral process.

The committee approved the provincial community safety department and provincial police commissioner's safety and security plans to ensure a safe and secure environment during the national and provincial elections on May 29.

It warned anyone who may consider disrupting the elections that illegal activity will be dealt with firmly and lawfully, noting law enforcement would be on high alert.

Considering the high crime rate in Gauteng, South Africa's largest voting province, the committee was concerned about the influence on the elections.

“To address these concerns, the department of community safety and the provincial police commissioner outlined their comprehensive strategies to ensure the safety of voters and smooth operation of the election process,” said the committee.

Elections logo
Elections logo
Image: Elections Logo

The community safety department shared its approach to managing traffic, ensuring road safety, facilitating the free flow of traffic, escorting ballot papers, increasing police visibility and preventing crime.

“The goal is to create a secure environment where voters can exercise their constitutional right to vote without fear or intimidation,” it said.

“The provincial police commissioner detailed how SAPS, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, plans to maintain public order during the election period through crime prevention, combating and investigation and other security measures.

“After these presentations, the committee expressed confidence in the ability of the law enforcement agencies in Gauteng to effectively manage threats to the election.

“The committee encourages registered voters in Gauteng to turn out in large numbers to exercise their constitutional right to vote for the political party of their choice.”

