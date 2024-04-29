Meanwhile, the IEC reminded voters that the deadline for applications for special votes in this year’s national and provincial elections is closing on May 3.
PODCAST | Zuma is out for revenge and has nothing to lose
IEC calls for speedy probe of MK Party’s alleged fraudulent signatures
Image: Alaister Russell
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has called for police to expedite their investigation into reports Jacob Zuma’s Umkhonto weSizwe MK Party (MKP) allegedly forged the signatures it submitted to the commission during the candidate nomination process.
The commission said it has noted media enquiries and reports alleging the party submitted fraudulent signatures in fulfilment of the candidate nomination requirements, and said a criminal complaint has been laid with police.
“The commission calls on crime investigation authorities to expedite the investigations to establish the verity of the allegations. An expeditious investigation is essential for the conduct of free and fair elections,” it said on Monday.
“The commission confirms the signature portal of the candidate nomination system verified whether the identity numbers submitted were of registered citizens of the republic. In other words, this entailed establishing whether the person is a citizen, alive and registered on the voters’ roll.
“The commission had indicated in the parliamentary process during debates on the institutionalisation of the signature requirement that it would be impossible to establish whether the signatures proffered were indeed of those persons who purport to have given them.
City Press reported on Sunday that the MKP has been accused of extensively forging signatures to qualify for the upcoming national elections. The newspaper said the claims came from a former senior official of the party in a statement submitted to Western Cape police last week.
In his statement, Lennox Ntsodo reportedly said in February he appointed a team of about 20 people to assist with the mass forgery of signatures after the IEC rejected the MKP’s initial application for registration.
The team allegedly fraudulently obtained names, identity numbers and cellphone numbers of jobseekers from a database of the Cape metro council. They also acquired personal details of members of a funeral association.
According to legislation, political parties must submit at least 15,000 signatures of members and supporters to register for this year’s elections and appear on the national ballot.
During a liaison committee meeting with political parties earlier this year, the IEC indicated it could check people’s identity numbers to determine whether they were registered for the elections. Regarding the submission of signatures, it said if there were no obvious errors — such as the same signatures or handwriting on the lists — it had to rely on the “good faith” of political parties.
The IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi recently admitted the commission did not have a signature database and could not verify whether signatures on supporter lists belonged to actual voters.
TimesLIVE
