South Africa

WATCH | Zuma's eligibility to run for public office heard by ConCourt

By TimesLIVE - 10 May 2024 - 10:13

Courtesy of SABC News

The Constitutional Court is on Friday hearing the Electoral Commission of South Africa vs Electoral Court case about Jacob Zuma's eligibility to run for public office. 

