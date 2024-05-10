Courtesy of SABC News
The Constitutional Court is on Friday hearing the Electoral Commission of South Africa vs Electoral Court case about Jacob Zuma's eligibility to run for public office.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Zuma's eligibility to run for public office heard by ConCourt
