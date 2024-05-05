Political leaders join in prayer for free and fair elections

Bishop Phumla Nzimande of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa called for guidance during the elections.
The SA Council of Churches (SACC), joined by various church and political leaders, has prayed and called for free and fair general elections.
The 2024 elections, which will pave a way for the seventh democratic administration, will be held on May 29.
Priests from different churches across the country gathered at Grace Bible Church in Pimville, Soweto, to pray.
SACC acting general secretary, Rev Mzwandile Molo, called for elections that are free from fear and intimidation.
“We stand together and pray for elections seasoned free of violence and intimidation. We stand and pray for an independent commission. The will of the people should determine those who govern. We call for dignity and equality for all. No one must be an observer.”
He also called for SA to be free from corruption, racism and unemployment.
Political supporters in party regalia graced the event.
While politicians have been seen on the streets campaigning for their respective parties, Sunday's event brought them under one roof with a common goal.
Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, DA leader John Steenhuisen, COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa were some of the political leaders in attendance.
National police commissioner Fannie Masemola was also at the service.
Rev Oscar Matlala of Maranatha Reformed Church of Christ called for political tolerance and for peace to prevail during elections.
“I declare that peace should prevail, the elections will be free and fair. I break the chains of political killings and political intolerance. No one will be assassinated for political envy or power.”
Bishop Phumla Nzimande of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa called for guidance during the elections.
“As we approach the elections, we acknowledge the need for your guidance. We acknowledge the need for healing. We confess our failure to uphold democracy, and this is evident in the violation of the rights of others. Forgive us, Lord, for abusing others."
Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chairperson Mosotho Moepya said they are ready for election day.
“We have hired presiding officers and deputy presiding officers. These elections can never be stolen, and I stand here to say that because I know the work we have put in to ensure this.”
Masemola said they are prepared to protect the elections.
“We have done a lot of preparation, and we have done training for electoral policing.”
