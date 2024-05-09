The late Lungelo Mnisi's class teacher has described the last days the pupil spent in school, saying she achieved top marks in five subjects in the first term.
Lungelo, 14, was brutally stabbed by her father Mandla Sibiya, who also attacked Lungelo's four-year-old sister and their mother Fisiwe Msane-Sibiya, 36, during a fit of domestic violence at their home in Mataffin, Mbombela in Mpumalanga, on April 22.
Lungelo succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, while her mother was declared dead at the scene on that fateful Monday. However, Lungelo's baby sister has been discharged from hospital.
At a memorial service held at her alma mater Cyril Clark High School on Thursday, teacher Dorcus Ubisi described Lungelo as a "smart pupil who was always laughing and smiling".
"When we started the year, Lungelo's previous teacher in grade 8 asked me to pay attention to her, saying that she's a very smart pupil who needed attention as she was the pride [of her class].
"We last saw her [at school] on Friday April 19 and on the day, I called for her peers to stand up and congratulate her and a classmate because they really did well in their first term.
"Lungelo had got level seven in five of her subjects and I can't forget her smile as she walked [up to me] to take her report," said Ubisi.
Mourners hear pupil stabbed by dad was an over-achiever
Mom also killed, sibling (4) out of hospital
Image: SUPPLIED
Double murder suspect gets new lawyer for free
Lungelo's aunt Dudu Nkosi said Lungelo wanted to be a doctor.
"When our sister fell in love with Sibiya, we thought she has found someone who will take care of her. Little did we know that the man who was supposed to love and protect her was going to butcher her and her little children.
"Lungelo was a bubbly and happy child who wanted to be a doctor when she grows up. Now a potential doctor was taken from us," said Nkosi.
Lungelo's friend and classmate Gugulethu Lubisi said they met in grade 8.
"I struggled to find honest friends and Lungelo became one. We would eat together, study together and help each other where one struggles, hence we got along very well.
"It's painful that the last time we saw each other was when we had to clap for her [to celebrate her academic achievement]. I can't believe she has left me," said Gugulethu.
Sibiya, a security guard, handed himself to Mbombela police on April 27, after being on the run for almost a week.
He appeared in court on Wednesday on two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
Sibiya on Wednesday changed his legal aid lawyer.
His bail application was postponed to May 15 for his new lawyer who is taking the case pro bono to consult with him.
