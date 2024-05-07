South Africa

Free State man whose girlfriend died after assault gets 15 years

Victim was taken to hospital and died five days later from head injuries

By TimesLIVE - 07 May 2024 - 19:38
The high court sitting in Bloemfontein sentenced Sello Peter Motlane to 15 years in jail after he killed his girlfriend, Joyce Lindiwe Motseki, in 2023.
The high court sitting in Bloemfontein sentenced Sello Peter Motlane to 15 years in jail after he killed his girlfriend, Joyce Lindiwe Motseki, in 2023.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A man who murdered his 27-year-old girlfriend in Botshabelo in January 2023 was on Tuesday sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment. 

The Free State high court in Bloemfontein meted out this sentence to Sello Peter Motlane, 34, after he killed Joyce Lindiwe Motseki, 27, after a fight which began on December 31 2022. 

Motseki fled the home they were sharing and went to her friend’s house. The man found her on New Year’s Day at 6pm and assaulted her.    

“The victim was taken to hospital and died five days later from head injuries. A case of murder was opened and assigned to Det-Sgt Molahloe Maqekoane of Botshabelo detective unit,” police spokesperson Sgt Martin Xuma said. 

Motlane was traced and arrested the next day. 

TimesLIVE

Mental evaluation delays bail application of metro cop who allegedly killed pregnant girlfriend

Murder-accused Durban metro police officer Const Sizwe Ngema will be detained in a solitary police holding cell overnight to allow for the completion ...
News
1 day ago

Family violence: Elderly mom beaten, disabled man killed, boyfriend stabbed

A 41-year-old man is expected to appear in the Taung magistrate’s court on Monday for alleged contravention of a protection order under the Domestic ...
News
1 day ago

Mahlako Rabalao's murder-accused boyfriend still unable to pay for private lawyer

Lawyer Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi, accused of killing and setting alight the body of his girlfriend Mahlako Rabalao, is struggling to pay for a ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

George building collapse leaves builders trapped
Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women