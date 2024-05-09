South Africa

E-hailing driver accused of stabbing two women arrested

09 May 2024 - 11:20
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Police have arrested a Bolt driver who allegedly stabbed two women in Table View, Cape Town.
Police have arrested a Bolt driver who allegedly stabbed two women in Table View, Cape Town.
Image: 123RF/Simpson33

Police have arrested a Bolt driver who allegedly stabbed two women in Table View, Cape Town, at the weekend following a dispute over their destination.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the man, aged 39, was arrested on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Milnerton.

The arrest comes after the women, aged 21 and 20, opened a case on Tuesday.

He was expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

According to reports, Van Wyk said a group of friends arranged for a Bolt driver to pick them up in Monte Vista and drop them off in DuNoon (Milnerton).

"The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to DuNoon, as he said it was unsafe for him to go into DuNoon. When he asked for payment, the application did not accept the payment and the driver was asked to take them to an ATM.

"The payment was made and when the victims asked for change, the driver drove to Table View SAPS. He was told to take the clients to the address they had asked to be dropped. The driver left the station with all the passengers but did not take them to DuNoon," said Van Wyk.

He said an argument ensued which resulted in two women being stabbed.  

Bolt has since confirmed that it blocked the driver from the e-hailing platform while they investigate the allegations.

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za 

Bolt confirms probe into second 'driver stabbing incident' in Lenasia

E-hailing service Bolt says it will assist a customer with emergency medical expenses after a second reported incident in 48-hours where a driver ...
News
17 hours ago

Manhunt for Bolt driver accused of stabbing two women

Bolt has blocked one of their drivers from the e-hailing platform while they investigate allegations he stabbed two women in Table View, Cape Town, ...
News
1 day ago

Missing Soweto e-hailing driver found shot dead

A murder case has been opened with the police after an e-hailing driver who went missing on Saturday was found dead.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues
George building collapse leaves builders trapped