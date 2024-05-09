Police have arrested a Bolt driver who allegedly stabbed two women in Table View, Cape Town, at the weekend following a dispute over their destination.
Western Cape police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said the man, aged 39, was arrested on Wednesday in Brooklyn, Milnerton.
The arrest comes after the women, aged 21 and 20, opened a case on Tuesday.
He was expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
According to reports, Van Wyk said a group of friends arranged for a Bolt driver to pick them up in Monte Vista and drop them off in DuNoon (Milnerton).
"The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to DuNoon, as he said it was unsafe for him to go into DuNoon. When he asked for payment, the application did not accept the payment and the driver was asked to take them to an ATM.
"The payment was made and when the victims asked for change, the driver drove to Table View SAPS. He was told to take the clients to the address they had asked to be dropped. The driver left the station with all the passengers but did not take them to DuNoon," said Van Wyk.
He said an argument ensued which resulted in two women being stabbed.
Bolt has since confirmed that it blocked the driver from the e-hailing platform while they investigate the allegations.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
E-hailing driver accused of stabbing two women arrested
Image: 123RF/Simpson33
