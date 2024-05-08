Bolt confirms probe into second 'driver stabbing incident' in Lenasia

E-hailing service Bolt says it will help a customer with emergency medical expenses after a second reported incident in 48 hours in which a driver allegedly stabbed two female passengers, this time in Johannesburg.

The driver was transporting the women aged 23 and 38 to Lenasia on Monday and arrived at a different location to the agreed drop-off spot. Nonprofit organisation Women for Change said the driver allegedly beat, stabbed and robbed the women of personal belongings before leaving the scene.

An image shared on social media showed one victims with stitches in her neck.

Bolt told TimesLIVE on Wednesday they were aware of the incident and had invited one of the passengers to claim from Bolt Trip Protection.

“Bolt is aware and saddened by an incident that took place in Lenasia, where two passengers were allegedly attacked by a Bolt driver. Bolt condemns any form of violence directed towards ride-hailing passengers because it believes that everyone has the right to move around without risk of harm, intimidation or coercion, or fear of harassment, death or injury. We regard such conduct as completely unacceptable and will take all measures to support the criminal investigation that is under way,” said PR Manager Sandra Buyole.

“After this tragic incident, the driver has been blocked and Bolt is also reaching out to the passenger to assist with claiming from the Bolt Trip Protection — an insurance cover that provides for emergency medical expenses, permanent disability, and counselling after an incident while on a Bolt trip.”

The incident occurred 48 hours after four women were allegedly attacked by a Bolt driver in Table View, Cape Town, during an altercation. Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed an assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm case was opened at Table View police station.

“According to reports a group of friends arranged for a Bolt driver to pick them up in Monte Vista to be taken to Dunoon (Milnerton). The driver wanted to drop them off at a fuel station near the entrance to Dunoon, as he said it was unsafe for him to go into Dunoon. When he asked for payment, the application did not accept the payment and the driver was asked to take them to an ATM,” said Van Wyk.

“The payment was made and when the victims asked for change, the driver drove to Table View SAPS. He was told to take the clients to the address they asked to be dropped. The driver left the station with all the passengers but did not take them to Dunoon. An argument ensued, and when the occupants wanted to get out, the driver allegedly stabbed two passengers aged 21 and 20.”

Bolt said they would fully co-operate with investigations into both matters and provide any information that may lead to an arrest and conviction.

“Bolt remains committed to providing a safe and reliable transport option for all our users,” said Buyole.

