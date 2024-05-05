South Africa

Wage deal struck in passenger bus sector

By TimesLIVE - 05 May 2024 - 16:07
A two-year wage deal has been reached in the passenger bus sector. File photo.
A two-year wage deal has been reached in the passenger bus sector. File photo.
Image: Man Truck and Bus SA

Increases of 5% this year and 6.5% next year on base salaries have been agreed to between labour and employers in the passenger bus sector.

The deal signed at the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council also sees employers contributing on a 50/50 split to primary healthcare cover for workers. A company has been selected, with employer contributions capped at R221 a month.

The two-year agreement, valid from April 1 to end-March 2026, sets the minimum hourly rate at R48.15 this year and R51.28 from next April until March 2026.

Increases in dual driver and travel allowances have also been specified.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa general secretary Irvin Jim said: “This year the talks were very tough because of the poor state of the economy. However, we still managed to secure increases, as well as to make a breakthrough on the burning demand for medical insurance cover.”

TimesLIVE

Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng

Some Gauteng taxi operations, especially in Thembisa, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong and Vosloorus, are suspended on Thursday after a dispute.
News
1 month ago

Metrobus ‘strike’ strands Joburg commuters

Close to 16,000 commuters in Johannesburg were left stranded on Wednesday and Thursday when Metrobus employees downed tools, citing unresolved ...
News
3 months ago

Metrobus ‘strike’ over while employees’ issues are addressed

Johannesburg Metrobus services resumed on Friday after disruptions left hundreds of commuters stranded on Wednesday and Thursday.
News
3 months ago

Piotrans obtains order stopping the unprotected Rea Vaya strike

The business rescue practitioner of PioTrans, which operates Johannesburg bus rapid transport service Rea Vaya, obtained an order on Thursday ...
News
4 months ago

Rea Vaya employees object to paying tax on bonuses as BRP uncovers serious irregularities

Business rescue practitioner finds irregularities including inflated payments for spare parts, doctored timesheets and buses being taken out of ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...