×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Piotrans obtains order stopping the unprotected Rea Vaya strike

By TimesLIVE - 05 January 2024 - 06:25
Piotrans, the company operating the Rea Vaya bus service in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, has obtained an order restraining its employees from continuing with the unprotected strike. File photo.
Piotrans, the company operating the Rea Vaya bus service in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, has obtained an order restraining its employees from continuing with the unprotected strike. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The business rescue practitioner of PioTrans, which operates Johannesburg bus rapid transport service Rea Vaya, obtained an order on Thursday interdicting 179 employees from embarking on an unprotected strike and continuing to picket at its premises. 

Workers embarked on the strike on Wednesday following a dispute about an annual bonus payment being split into two tranches and it being taxed.

Mahier Tayob took over as business rescue practitioner after PioTrans was placed in business rescue in December in the wake of a court application by its creditors who alleged maladministration due to outstanding debts.

The Labour Court also interdicted the employees and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union from blocking access to the premises, public roads or any access points allowing access to Rea Vaya premises in Dobsonville, Soweto. 

The court said the interim order it made, interdicting the employees from embarking on an unlawful strike and interrupting Rea Vaya’s business and operations, will operate with immediate effect pending the application by the business rescue practitioner.

The court also called upon employees and the unions to show cause on March 7 why an interim order, that the strike by the employees is declared to be unprotected, should not be made final. 

TimesLIVE 

Rea Vaya employees object to paying tax on bonuses as BRP uncovers serious irregularities

Business rescue practitioner finds irregularities including inflated payments for spare parts, doctored timesheets and buses being taken out of ...
News
1 day ago

Rea Vaya buses blocked at depot

Johannesburg rapid bus service Rea Vaya is not operating on Wednesday due to a worker dispute.
News
2 days ago

City of Joburg assures Rea Vaya will operate despite business rescue

The Johannesburg high court agreed last week for PioTrans to be placed under business rescue after an application by its creditors, who alleged ...
News
1 week ago

Nineteen UJ students among 77 injured in collision of two buses

A Metrobus lying on its side‚ another bus which nearly damaged the Rea Vaya bus station on Kingsway Road near the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin