×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police arrest two for kidnapping of dogwalker, 85, at popular Joburg park

26 April 2024 - 15:25
Two suspects are to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court for allegedly kidnapping an elderly man while he was walking his dogs at Emmarentia park, Johannesburg. File image
Two suspects are to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court for allegedly kidnapping an elderly man while he was walking his dogs at Emmarentia park, Johannesburg. File image
Image: Thomas Bennie/Unsplash

Two suspects are to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of an elderly man in February.

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said Parkview police arrested two people aged 31 and 43 on Thursday.

The 85-year-old former businessman was abducted at the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens on the morning of February 9.

He had been walking his dogs through the park in Emmarentia, which he apparently did every morning at about 10am. He was seen being approached and snatched by three men who shoved him into a white panel van.

The vehicle’s registration plates were later confirmed to have been cloned and the man’s cellphone was also left behind.

Since his disappearance, his family has withheld his identity to give police time to investigate the kidnapping.

He was released at Montgomery Park nearly two months later.

Kweza said police investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...