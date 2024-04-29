×

South Africa

Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped

29 April 2024 - 09:00
Limpopo police launched a manhunt after a 15-year-old was gang raped in Tzaneen. Stock photo.
Limpopo police are hunting for four men in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at the weekend. 

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the teenager left her home in a village in the Bolobedu area at around 5.30pm on Friday and went to a bar lounge in Motopa, where she met two friends.

She left the bar lounge at about 2am on Saturday. En route to another venue, a vehicle with four male occupants stopped next to her, said Mashaba.

He said the suspects alighted from the vehicle with firearms, grabbed the victim and put her inside the vehicle and drove to a bushy area in the Tzaneen precinct, where they raped her. 

"She managed to walk to a main road and was assisted by a motorist who drove her to Tzaneen police station to report the incident," he said. 

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact investigating officer Sgt Glenda Mathebula on 079-482-7914, the Crime Stop number 08600-10111, their nearest police station or the MySAPS app.  

