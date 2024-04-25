All accused in Fleurs killing to plead not guilty

The six men accused of killing Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs say they intend pleading not guilty to the murder charges, saying the state's case is weak.
Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Sive, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, applied for bail in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday.
The group insisted they had nothing to do with Fleurs's death.
"The state's case is weak. There is no evidence that I killed the deceased and robbed him of his car," all six accused said in their affidavits read into the record by their legal representatives.
They each face a charge of murder, defeating the ends of justice and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The state is no longer pursuing the charge of possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, which it previously charged the group with.
In an affidavit read by their legal representative Ingrid Mainule, accused one (Moswane), two (Sive) and three (Dlamini) said they would adhere to any bail conditions given by the court.
Sive, who was born in Mozambique, said he had been in SA since infancy. "I work for my father as a panel beater. I earn R500 per fortnight. I cannot afford to forfeit my bail money...
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
"I have been in SA since I was one year old. I have not travelled to Mozambique since [I arrived in SA] and I have not had contact with any of my relatives in Mozambique and do not intend to flee the country."
Accused six, Hlomikhawu, through his legal representative Shibu Molife, admitted to having a previous conviction of robbery and house breaking for which he served four and two years, respectively.
"I am unemployed and can afford bail of R1,000. I have no dependents and live with my parents in Slovoville."
All accused said they could only afford R1,000 bail which their families would assist to pay. The six were arrested in Slovoville on April 10.
Fleurs was hijacked and killed in Honeydew, Johannesburg, on April 3.
Fleurs was at a filling station with three friends when he was approached by two males armed with firearms who had alighted from a BMW, while his friends were inside the shop.
The case was postponed to May 2.
