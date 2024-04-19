×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Another week in jail for Luke Fleurs murder accused as case postponed

By TImesLIVE - 19 April 2024 - 13:12
Six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Luke Fleurs appeared briefly in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.
Six suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Luke Fleurs appeared briefly in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The six men linked to Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs' hijacking and murder will spend nearly another week behind bars after their case was postponed in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Friday.

Ndumiso Moswane, 26, Fernando Siva, 25, Nhlakanipho Dlamini, 21, Franky Xaba, 25, Maredi Mphahlele, 36, and Thembinkosi Hlomikhawu, 31, have been charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating the ends of justice.

They were expected to apply for bail during Friday's appearance but this had to be deferred due to issues about their legal representation.

The suspects all opted to apply for the services of Legal Aid lawyers. 

Prosecutor Arnold Limekhaya said the state intends to oppose the bail applications.

After a brief appearance, magistrate Annelise Africa said: “The case is postponed to [April] 25 for your bail application.”

Fleurs' family were not present in court as they are preparing for his funeral on Saturday in Tafelsig, Cape Town.

The 24-year-old Chiefs defender and South Africa U-23 international was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew, Johannesburg, last Wednesday.

Friends, family pay tribute to ‘unique’ Fleurs

A few funny stories Kaizer Chiefs’  Brandon Petersen and Jesse Donn of SuperSport United shared about their slain friend, Luke Fleurs, at his ...
Sport
1 week ago

Six suspects linked to Chiefs star Luke Fleurs' murder to appear in court

A group of men arrested in connection with the murder of Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Luke Fleurs will appear in court on Friday. Police said the six ...
News
1 week ago

Johnson lauds Chiefs' 'good performance' despite loss

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson implied he was still proud of his team's performance in the damning 2-0 defeat to Chippa United over the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Chiefs clash to go on despite Fleurs' tragedy

Kaizer Chiefs' game against Chippa United will go ahead tomorrow despite Amakhosi mourning the tragic passing of their defender Luke Fleurs. The ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...
Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court