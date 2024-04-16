"The driver of the light motor vehicle was trapped inside and declared dead at the scene.
"Traffic and South African National Roads Agency officials occupied two right lanes and the emergency lane of the highway. The incident led to major delays on the N1. The scene has been handed to law enforcement authorities."
The victim has been extricated from the vehicle.
While the accident scene has been cleared, there are major delays and reports of the closure of all lanes on the southbound side of the highway.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | N1 South closed in Tshwane after accident before R21 exit
Image: 123RF
A fatal accident on the N1 South on Tuesday morning has resulted in delays and partial closure of the highway.
The crash happened just before the R21 off-ramp and resulted in the death of one person.
Tshwane emergency service spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they received a call about the accident soon after 6am.
"The department arrived to find a light motor vehicle that had driven into the back of a truck.
"The driver of the light motor vehicle was trapped inside and declared dead at the scene.
"Traffic and South African National Roads Agency officials occupied two right lanes and the emergency lane of the highway. The incident led to major delays on the N1. The scene has been handed to law enforcement authorities."
The victim has been extricated from the vehicle.
While the accident scene has been cleared, there are major delays and reports of the closure of all lanes on the southbound side of the highway.
TimesLIVE
Two dead after truck and car collide in Durban CBD
Distracted driving leading cause of road accidents in South Africa
Tshwane records fewer incidents but more fatalities this Easter
Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha urges caution on roads after bus tragedy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos