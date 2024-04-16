×

South Africa

WATCH | N1 South closed in Tshwane after accident before R21 exit

By TImesLIVE - 16 April 2024 - 11:07
An accident has resulted in the loss of one life on the N1 South in Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A fatal accident on the N1 South on Tuesday morning has resulted in delays and partial closure of the highway.

The crash happened just before the R21 off-ramp and resulted in the death of one person.

Tshwane emergency service spokesperson Charles Mabaso said they received a call about the accident soon after 6am.

"The department arrived to find a light motor vehicle that had driven into the back of a truck.

"The driver of the light motor vehicle was trapped inside and declared dead at the scene.

"Traffic and South African National Roads Agency officials occupied two right lanes and the emergency lane of the highway. The incident led to major delays on the N1. The scene has been handed to law enforcement authorities."

The victim has been extricated from the vehicle.

While the accident scene has been cleared, there are major delays and reports of the closure of all lanes on the southbound side of the highway. 

TimesLIVE

