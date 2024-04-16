×

South Africa

Power restored to Eskom’s Tshwane customers after Babelegi explosion

By TIMESLIVE - 16 April 2024 - 10:40
Eskom has restored power to 95,000 customers affected by an explosion at Babelegi substation. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Power has been restored to 17 areas in Tshwane after an outage at an Eskom substation on Monday.

Earlier, Eskom said about 95,000 customers had been affected by a voltage transformer explosion at Babelegi substation on Monday night.

A conductor and four insulators were damaged at one of the main lines affecting six substations.

Areas affected include Mathibestad, Makapanstad, GaMotla, Eersterus, Stinkwater, Dilopye, Suurman, Majaneng, Sekampaneng, Mashimong, Bridgeview, Kudube, Temba, Rens, Hans Kekana and Hammanskraal West.

In an update, Eskom said it has “successfully replaced the voltage transformer at Babelegi”.

“Power supply has been restored to the affected areas. Our team is working on repairing the outstanding mainline, including the conductor and the damaged insulators. We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding during this outage,” spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

TimesLIVE

