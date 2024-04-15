×

South Africa

WATCH | Heavy rain leaves trail of destruction on KZN south coast

15 April 2024 - 09:05
Heavy rains caused damage in Margate.
Heavy rainfall hit the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday night, leaving parts of the Margate CBD, roads and businesses flooded. 

Videos made the rounds on social media showing serious damage to roads caused by the rains and water gushing down Marine Drive towards the beach.

Power outages were reported in some areas. 

Some motorists were pulled from their cars on a toll road by local security personnel.

The South African Weather Service issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in eThekwini, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umzumbe, with damaging winds, lightning, hail and heavy downpours observed along the south coast and Margate reporting up to 140mm.

Residents were warned to be careful or avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as these may be susceptible to flooding and sinkholes. 

They were also warned to avoid outdoor activities as lightning, hail and flooding may result in injuries and death. 

A warning read: “If possible, stay indoors, shelter pets and cover vehicles. Move livestock and cars to safe sheltered areas as there may be flying debris.”

TimesLIVE

