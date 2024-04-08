Gauteng residents have been advised to remain alert and observe safety measures amid severe thundershowers.
While no incidents were reported in Johannesburg, Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso said a few incidents were reported at the weekend.
Two vehicles were stuck in water on Hector Peterson Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Mamelodi East and assisted by firefighters who managed to evacuate them safely.
An incident of flooding was also reported in Mamelodi East.
“The house and the yard were flooded. Firefighters made a hole in the wall to allow the water to escape. No one was injured. Three houses were affected in Block PP3 Soshanguve. The main reason for the flooding was blocked stormwater drains,” Mabaso said.
Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents were reported overnight and in the morning.
However, he said they remain on high alert.
“We urge residents, especially in low-lying areas, to exercise caution. Try to avoid crossing rivers and streams, monitor young children and stay away from drainage systems.
“Motorists must extend the safe following distance and try to avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges to prevent incidents where vehicles might be swept away.”
Mulaudzi said the city’s aquatic rescue unit, a specialised unit which responds to water-related emergencies, remains on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city.
Mabaso has warned that the rain might cause flooding, even in areas with less rain.
“After the rain that has been falling since Saturday the ground is saturated and the chances of flooding may increase even if it is not raining much in your area. It might be raining elsewhere and there might be flooding as a result of water flowing from other areas,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng residents urged to remain alert as rainy weather persists
Image: 123RF/Vaclav Volrab
Gauteng residents have been advised to remain alert and observe safety measures amid severe thundershowers.
While no incidents were reported in Johannesburg, Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso said a few incidents were reported at the weekend.
Two vehicles were stuck in water on Hector Peterson Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Mamelodi East and assisted by firefighters who managed to evacuate them safely.
An incident of flooding was also reported in Mamelodi East.
“The house and the yard were flooded. Firefighters made a hole in the wall to allow the water to escape. No one was injured. Three houses were affected in Block PP3 Soshanguve. The main reason for the flooding was blocked stormwater drains,” Mabaso said.
Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said no major incidents were reported overnight and in the morning.
However, he said they remain on high alert.
“We urge residents, especially in low-lying areas, to exercise caution. Try to avoid crossing rivers and streams, monitor young children and stay away from drainage systems.
“Motorists must extend the safe following distance and try to avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges to prevent incidents where vehicles might be swept away.”
Mulaudzi said the city’s aquatic rescue unit, a specialised unit which responds to water-related emergencies, remains on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city.
Mabaso has warned that the rain might cause flooding, even in areas with less rain.
“After the rain that has been falling since Saturday the ground is saturated and the chances of flooding may increase even if it is not raining much in your area. It might be raining elsewhere and there might be flooding as a result of water flowing from other areas,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Cooler, unsettled weather expected across the country
Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong Cape winds
Cool weather and cloudy conditions predicted for Easter weekend
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos