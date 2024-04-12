×

R21 closed to traffic because of collapsed power lines between Olifantsfontein Rd and Nellmapius Dr

12 April 2024 - 14:30
The R21 highway has been closed between the Olifantsfontein Road and Nellmapius Drive due to collapsed overhead powerlines.
Image: X/@TMPDSafety

Motorists are urged to avoid the R21 because of collapsed Eskom power lines between Olifantsonfein Road and Nellmapius Drive on Friday.  

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the highway will temporarily be closed for safety reasons.

“This road closure will affect the northbound and southbound directions. It will have immediate effect and Sanral will inform road users once the [road has been reopened].”  

Eskom also confirmed the road was closed because of unsafe low-hanging power lines.

The power utility said technicians are on site working on repairs.

Tshwane metro police officers were at the scene to assist in regulating traffic. 

Spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the estimated time for removing the cables was about three hours.

Ekurhuleni metro police, who also attended the scene, said motorists are requested to use alternative routes. 

Spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said motorists are being diverted to Pretoria Road to join the freeway on Nellmapius Drive just after the St George Hotel. 

