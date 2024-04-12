The minister had previously said motorists would be obliged to pay the debt they have accumulated until the e-toll closure and it will not be written off.
Announcement will be made on historical debt: Chikunga as e-tolls are switched off
As Gauteng motorists rejoice over the official switching off of e-tolls from Friday, questions linger about the historical debt many motorists face.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said government will make an announcement on this in due course.
The transport department, Gauteng provincial government and South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) held an event on Thursday night in the lead-up to the delinking of the controversial scheme at midnight.
While Chikunga reiterated on Thursday that motorists would no longer be charged from April 12, the issue of historical debt was yet to be resolved as legislation governing payment remained in place.
Indebted motorists will still pay for e-tolls despite their scrapping
“There is legislation which has not been repealed. I can't stand here and say people must break a law that exists because I don't have those powers,” she said.
Chikunga, the provincial government and Sanral held a technical briefing on Wednesday to provide a step-by-step breakdown of what would happen once the system is switched off. The gantries, lights and cameras remain effective as the Gauteng government wants to repurpose them for crime-fighting initiatives.
“I can't say 'Sindisiwe says don't pay' because the existing legislation says people will have to pay. But we are looking at and discussing it. After a legal process we will make an announcement” she said.
Sorry about e-tolls, we could have done better: transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga
The minister had previously said motorists would be obliged to pay the debt they have accumulated until the e-toll closure and it will not be written off.
The issue of historical debt remains contentious, despite National Treasury agreeing to pay 70% of the R47bn debt for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project, with the Gauteng government to pay the remaining 30%.
Sanral CEO Reginald Demana said at the technical briefing the latest charges would remain in motorists' accounts for 30 days after Thursday.
After that those who open accounts will start on a “clean slate” and will not be charged for historic debt.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said consultations would be held to discuss the issue as he backtracked on earlier comments that motorists who had paid would be refunded.
