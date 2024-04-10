×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Indebted motorists will still pay for e-tolls despite their scrapping

10 April 2024 - 15:40
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has announced that Sanral has withdrawn declaration on a number of national roads in Gauteng as toll roads, effective from April 12.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has announced that Sanral has withdrawn declaration on a number of national roads in Gauteng as toll roads, effective from April 12.
Image: SIMON MATHEBULA

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says motorists who still have historical e-toll debt are still obligated to pay.

Chikunga was speaking during a media briefing on the scrapping of e-tolls in Gauteng.

"In terms of the law, the motorists are still obligated to pay. There is an obligation that those who have used the roads up until tomorrow [Thursday] will have to pay. On how we will enforce or not enforce that is a matter we have not discussed, we will be attending to that as time goes on," Chikunga said. 

"There is law [and] we have not repealed it, and on the basis of that, yes people must pay. The old debt, we are still to look into that to say how we are going to deal with it." 

She said from April 12, road users will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network. Chikunga said gantries that have been installed for the use of the scheme would be used for other functions such as fighting crime.

Chikunga also admitted that while the e-tolls were implemented after some consultation, the resistance by Gauteng motorists and various stakeholders suggested they could have consulted widely and done things differently.

"I trust that the public realises that the government listens and, where possible, it will act to resolve issues that affect the public. We understand that the resolution of this issue might have taken longer than some people wanted, but it involved complex negotiations which were handled in a mature and professional manner by all concerned.

No e-tolls charges from Friday

Motorists will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network from Friday.Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga on Wednesday said the ...
News
5 hours ago

"I think for the main fact that today we are here, closing the gantries, stopping the e-tolls, it actually means we are not only saying to the people of SA, 'sorry', but we are saying, 'we have heard you'," she said.  

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said during negotiations, among the outstanding issues was how they would handle those who had paid and those who failed to do so.

"I have never said we must pay people [who have already paid for e-tolls]; I said it is among the outstanding obstacles in resolving this matter of e-tolls," Lesufi said.   

"The basis of the dispute on e-tolls was either lack or sufficient consultation and therefore the payment or enforcement of debt, we must subject it to consultation so that people must not say we were not consulted. We will consult, it is not an easy thing," he said. 

No e-tolls in Gauteng from April 12

The beep from e-toll gantries in Gauteng will be a thing of the past from April 12.
News
1 week ago

Meanwhile, Sanral CEO Reginald Demana said Gauteng would be paying R4.1bn for four years for maintenance backlog.

He said the overall maintenance of e-tolls was about R12bn and that after Gauteng's contribution, the balance would come from grants received from the national government.

"I just want to make sure that we are not leaving Gauteng residents thinking they are responsible for all the roads, it is just a contribution of settling this whole issue of e-tolls."

Here is what you need to know: 

  • Current valid accounts can still be used for payments at toll plazas and other value-added services (i.e. parking);
  • The tag beeps will stop after midnight on April 11;
  • The gantry lights and cameras will remain on for road safety purposes;
  • The e-toll website will be updated with respect to the cancellation, including mobility/tag account functionality for services, i.e. interoperability and parking, etc.;
  • The e-toll stores will remain open as the tag can still be used for interoperability, account queries and other potential transport-related services that will be determined in due course;
  • The e-toll branding will be removed in phases; and
  • e-toll invoices will be rolled up until the last day and issued up until this period.

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za 

KZN traffic officers seriously injured by 'speeding' taxi at toll plaza

Two traffic officers were seriously injured when they were struck by a taxi while on duty a few metres from the Mooi River Toll Plaza on the N3 in ...
News
1 week ago

45 killed, one injured in Limpopo bus crash at start of Easter weekend

Forty-five people were killed and an eight-year-old child, who was seriously injured, was the only survivor when a bus allegedly transporting people ...
News
1 week ago

Gauteng to spend R4.1bn on highways as part of deal to end e-tolls

The Gauteng government will spend R4.1bn on maintaining its freeways over the next four years as part of the process to end e-tolling in the province ...
News
1 month ago

Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt

Treasury official’s remarks on recovering debt show it has gone back on its word, says CEO Wayne Duvenage.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack