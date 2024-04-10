×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No e-tolls charges from Friday

Here's what you need to know

10 April 2024 - 11:09
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
E-tolls
E-tolls
Image: Supplied

Motorists will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network from Friday.

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga on Wednesday said the obligation to pay e-toll remains until midnight on April 11.

Here is what you need to know: 

  • Current valid accounts can still be used for payments at toll plazas and other value-added services (i.e. parking);
  • The tag beeps will stop after midnight on April 11;
  • The gantry lights and cameras will remain on for road safety purposes;
  • The e-toll website will be updated with respect to the cancellation, including mobility/tag account functionality for services, i.e. interoperability and parking, etc.;
  • The e-toll stores will remain open as the tag can still be used for interoperability, account queries and other potential transport-related services that will be determined in due course;
  • The e-toll branding will be removed in phases; and
  • E-toll invoices will be rolled up until the last day and issued up until this period.

Chikunga said due to potential delays in the postal system, invoices would still be received sometime after April 12.

"However, no transactions post-midnight on April 11 2024 will appear on the invoice or statement," she said.

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za

No e-tolls in Gauteng from April 12

The beep from e-toll gantries in Gauteng will be a thing of the past from April 12.
News
1 week ago

Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt

Treasury official’s remarks on recovering debt show it has gone back on its word, says CEO Wayne Duvenage.
News
1 month ago

FEATURE | Seeing Africa in a classic Mercedes convoy

A group of ardent Mercedes-Benz W123 fans with a burning appetite for adventure is ready to set off on an expedition from SA to Angola this week.
News
1 week ago

Gauteng government to borrow cash to pay R12bn e-toll debt in instalments

Details of how much the province will pay and the time-frame are to be revealed in the Gauteng budget.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack