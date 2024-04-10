Motorists will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network from Friday.
Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga on Wednesday said the obligation to pay e-toll remains until midnight on April 11.
Here is what you need to know:
- Current valid accounts can still be used for payments at toll plazas and other value-added services (i.e. parking);
- The tag beeps will stop after midnight on April 11;
- The gantry lights and cameras will remain on for road safety purposes;
- The e-toll website will be updated with respect to the cancellation, including mobility/tag account functionality for services, i.e. interoperability and parking, etc.;
- The e-toll stores will remain open as the tag can still be used for interoperability, account queries and other potential transport-related services that will be determined in due course;
- The e-toll branding will be removed in phases; and
- E-toll invoices will be rolled up until the last day and issued up until this period.
Chikunga said due to potential delays in the postal system, invoices would still be received sometime after April 12.
"However, no transactions post-midnight on April 11 2024 will appear on the invoice or statement," she said.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
No e-tolls charges from Friday
Here's what you need to know
Image: Supplied
Motorists will no longer be charged for the use of the e-toll network from Friday.
Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga on Wednesday said the obligation to pay e-toll remains until midnight on April 11.
Here is what you need to know:
Chikunga said due to potential delays in the postal system, invoices would still be received sometime after April 12.
"However, no transactions post-midnight on April 11 2024 will appear on the invoice or statement," she said.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
No e-tolls in Gauteng from April 12
Outa says it will defend motorists against e-toll debt
FEATURE | Seeing Africa in a classic Mercedes convoy
Gauteng government to borrow cash to pay R12bn e-toll debt in instalments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos