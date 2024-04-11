Msibi vows to fight 'unjust' suspension by the ANC

“We remain firmly rooted in the belief that the ANC is a massive organisation with a plethora of processes that will not bend according to the wishes and desires of a power intoxicated few.”
Mpumalanga ANC strongman Mandla Msibi has vowed to fight his three years suspension from the party after a provincial disciplinary committee handed him the sanction yesterday.
Msibi who is the party’s treasurer was found guilty of inciting members of the ANC to march against President Cyril Ramaphosa during the party’s January 8 celebrations in Mbombela Stadium.
He will effectively have his membership suspended for a year after two years of his sanction were held in abeyance.
Delivering the verdict on yesterday in Mbombela provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa said Sibusiso Buddha Mdluli who serves as Msibi's chief of staff had been expelled from the ANC while Mandla Mhlanga was exonerated.
The three were faced allegations of trying to sabotage the ANC's 112th birthday event held on January 13.
Reacting to his sanction Msibi speaking through his spokesperson Uhuru Mofokeng told Sowetan that he will use all avenues available to fight the “unjust” decision of the provincial disciplinary committee.
“We believe the ANC have got all the democratic process and allows a member to follow through. For now, we believe the national desciplinary committee can come to a different verdict than the one reached by the province,” Mofokeng said.
“We remain firmly rooted in the belief that the ANC is a massive organisation with a plethora of processes that will not bend according to the wishes and desires of a power intoxicated few.”
He said while Msibi respected the decision the would study the whole verdict and appeal the decision.
The party said the decision to suspend Msibi and expel Mduli was consistent with its renewal programme. Msibi who commands support in the province will not be able to campaign for the ANC ahead of the national and provincial elections next month.
When asked if the decision to suspend Msibi will not negatively affect the ANC's election fortunes Chirwa said the party is doing well in Mpumalanga and expects 80% plus in the province.
"Our compaigns are in full force in the province, we not talking pr focusing on oppositions which are many this time around. We are busy with our compaigns and expect to deliver the ANC's 80% plus victory." said Chirwa.
He said the charges against Msibi, of inciting members of the ANC to march against Ramaphosa, were serious
"Therefore the membership of Cde Mandla Msibi is hereby suspended for three years and the PDC suspends the operation of the sanction with two years. This therefore means that the imposed sanction will be effective for only one year. However, if he commits the similar offences within the period of the initial sanction, the sanction of three years will automatically kick in.
“Wherefore Mr Sibusiso Bhuda Mdluli is hereby expelled from the ANC with immediate effect. Please note that a detailed report on the judgment supra will be submitted in due course," said Chirwa.
Chirwa said the provincial executive committee will meet premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and advise her on the way forward regarding Msibi's deployment as Cogta MEC.
"The officials of the ANC will be meeting with the official (Mtshweni-Tsipane) concerned, and the secretary (Chirwa) is mandated to advise the official on how she must act as a deployee of the ANC," said Chirwa.
Msibi is a controversial figure in Mpumalannga ANC politics. Two years ago double murder charges against him, Mdluli, Eddie Matsane, Anele Sonke Mnisi, Njabulo Shugulugu Mkhonto, were withdrawn by the Mpumalanga high court.
They were accused of fatally shooting Sandile Lubisi and Dingaan Ngwenya and also shooting Sfiso Mpila on the leg in August 2021, at a Nelspruit shisanyama in Mpumalanga.
