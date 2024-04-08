Police minister Bheki Cele says South Africa's prisons hold almost 14,000 foreigners and about 144,000 South Africans.
He was briefing media on Sunday to provide an update on successes achieved by the police service in response to serious and violent crimes and crime intelligence improvements.
Cele said the prison stats indicate it is not true foreigners are the main perpetrators of crime.
“South Africa's prisons have almost 14,000 foreigners [and about] 144,000 South Africans. So it could not be true that it's only foreigners who are causing crime.”
Crime intelligence-led operations have led to the arrest of more than 3,700 suspects for serious and violent crimes, including murder, extortion and kidnapping over the past 11 months.
Listen here:
LISTEN | 'Prison stats demonstrate foreigners are not the primary source of crime' — Cele
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Police minister Bheki Cele says South Africa's prisons hold almost 14,000 foreigners and about 144,000 South Africans.
He was briefing media on Sunday to provide an update on successes achieved by the police service in response to serious and violent crimes and crime intelligence improvements.
Cele said the prison stats indicate it is not true foreigners are the main perpetrators of crime.
“South Africa's prisons have almost 14,000 foreigners [and about] 144,000 South Africans. So it could not be true that it's only foreigners who are causing crime.”
Crime intelligence-led operations have led to the arrest of more than 3,700 suspects for serious and violent crimes, including murder, extortion and kidnapping over the past 11 months.
Listen here:
‘Crime intelligence revival paying off in police work’
Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of slain KZN police officer
LISTEN | Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Zuma are among ActionSA’s most wanted 'criminals'
15 more suspects arrested in connection with Fort Hare killings
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos