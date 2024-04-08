×

South Africa

LISTEN | 'Prison stats demonstrate foreigners are not the primary source of crime' — Cele

08 April 2024 - 17:11
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Police minister Bheki Cele says South Africa's prisons hold almost 14,000 foreigners and about 144,000 South Africans. 

He was briefing media on Sunday to provide an update on successes achieved by the police service in response to serious and violent crimes and crime intelligence improvements. 

Cele said the prison stats indicate it is not true foreigners are the main perpetrators of crime. 

“South Africa's prisons have almost 14,000 foreigners [and about] 144,000 South Africans. So it could not be true that it's only foreigners who are causing crime.”

Crime intelligence-led operations have led to the arrest of more than 3,700 suspects for serious and violent crimes, including murder, extortion and kidnapping over the past 11 months. 

Listen here: 

