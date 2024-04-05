Police minister Bheki Cele will on Saturday deliver a eulogy at the funeral service of a policeman killed in the line of duty in KwaZulu-Natal on March 28.
Cele and the provincial police management will be among those bidding farewell to Sgt Sibongiseni Khoza.
The officer and two other members were responding to a complaint about a gunman shooting at a homestead in the Sundumbili area in the iLembe district municipality.
“When approached by police, the armed man shot at the police and Sgt Khoza was struck by a single shot in the forehead and died instantly,” ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.
The funeral will be held at the Tongaat Community Hall from 10am.
TimesLIVE
Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of slain KZN police officer
Image: 123RF
Police minister Bheki Cele will on Saturday deliver a eulogy at the funeral service of a policeman killed in the line of duty in KwaZulu-Natal on March 28.
Cele and the provincial police management will be among those bidding farewell to Sgt Sibongiseni Khoza.
The officer and two other members were responding to a complaint about a gunman shooting at a homestead in the Sundumbili area in the iLembe district municipality.
“When approached by police, the armed man shot at the police and Sgt Khoza was struck by a single shot in the forehead and died instantly,” ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said.
The funeral will be held at the Tongaat Community Hall from 10am.
TimesLIVE
CONFIRMED - AKA alleged killers arrested
'Dog attack because worker had a panga'
CRIME STATS | Massive DNA backlog finally cleared, Cele confirms
WATCH LIVE | Bheki Cele releases latest crime stats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos