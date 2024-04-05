×

South Africa

Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of slain KZN police officer

By TimesLIVE - 06 April 2024 - 09:04
Sgt Sibongiseni Khoza was shot dead after responding to a complaint in Sundumbili on March 28. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Saturday deliver a eulogy at the funeral service of a policeman killed in the line of duty in KwaZulu-Natal on March 28. 

Cele and the provincial police management will be among those bidding farewell to Sgt Sibongiseni Khoza. 

The officer and two other members were responding to a complaint about a gunman shooting at a homestead in the Sundumbili area in the iLembe district municipality. 

“When approached by police, the armed man shot at the police and Sgt Khoza was struck by a single shot in the forehead and died instantly,” ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said. 

The funeral will be held at the Tongaat Community Hall from 10am. 

TimesLIVE

