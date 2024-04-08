Below are the statistics revealed by Cele:
173 - murder;
57 - extortion and kidnapping;
164 - property-related crimes;
269 - vehicle-related crimes;
768 - possession of illegal firearms;
488 - robberies;
79 - cash-in-transit robberies;
1510 - drug related;
214 - illicit mining;
Over 150 suspects were shot and killed; and
Police killings – 109 deaths, with 83 suspects arrested.
Cele said there was an improvement in the working relations between police and communities across the country.
“It has never happened in the history of SA that CPF [community policing forums] are budgeted for as we have done in the previous financial year.
“They have used it almost fully, buying cars, buying other equipment to do the work. That improved the working relationship between communities at the SAPS, making the response of the [SAPS] better,” said Cele.
“We want a South Africa wherein crime is reduced or even eliminated. Police have trained 10,000 recruits at a go that has happened twice and it is happening for the third time now. There is something happening with SAPS, the training of new recruits, buying of equipments and helicopters...”
Criminal law analysts said there was improvement in crime intelligence. However, more needed to be done.
‘Crime intelligence revival paying off in police work’
Minister Cele claims victory over criminals
Image: ELMOND JIYANE
Crime intelligence-led operations have led to the arrest of more than 3,700 suspects for serious and violent crimes, including murder, extortion and kidnapping over the past 11 months.
Police minister Bheki Cele on Sunday told a media briefing to provide an update on successes achieved by the SAPS in response to serious and violent crimes that crime intelligence had improved.
“Remember it was led by the suspended head for eight years. Management and leadership has changed, maybe that is why it has begun to function as we give you these figures, most of these figures are achieved through crime intelligence information which means is either functioning or beginning to function, that is why we are improving,” Cele said.
“These specialised operations involve weeks and at times months, of planning, surveillance and monitoring of targets. They involve highly-skilled detectives working together with members of tactical units, who execute arrests,” he said.
Cele to deliver eulogy at funeral of slain KZN police officer
Below are the statistics revealed by Cele:
173 - murder;
57 - extortion and kidnapping;
164 - property-related crimes;
269 - vehicle-related crimes;
768 - possession of illegal firearms;
488 - robberies;
79 - cash-in-transit robberies;
1510 - drug related;
214 - illicit mining;
Over 150 suspects were shot and killed; and
Police killings – 109 deaths, with 83 suspects arrested.
Cele said there was an improvement in the working relations between police and communities across the country.
“It has never happened in the history of SA that CPF [community policing forums] are budgeted for as we have done in the previous financial year.
“They have used it almost fully, buying cars, buying other equipment to do the work. That improved the working relationship between communities at the SAPS, making the response of the [SAPS] better,” said Cele.
“We want a South Africa wherein crime is reduced or even eliminated. Police have trained 10,000 recruits at a go that has happened twice and it is happening for the third time now. There is something happening with SAPS, the training of new recruits, buying of equipments and helicopters...”
Criminal law analysts said there was improvement in crime intelligence. However, more needed to be done.
Mpho Matlala from Unisa said the multidisciplinary approach of cooperating with the Asset Forfeiture Unit to deal with kingpins in organised illicit economies such as drugs, scrap metals, cooperation with Border Management Authority to combat transnational crime and ensure border security, attest to proper leadership from both a strategic and operational perspective.
“My only issue is that crime intelligence successes seem to be more evident in KZN. The success story needs to be replicated throughout the entire country. It’s good to see police intelligence resulting in proactive results in CIT [cash-in-transit] in Limpopo and Mpumalanga of recent, but we would like to see more arrests as opposed to bloodshed.”
“The AKA and Fort Hare case exhibit diligence in detective work... What could greatly help is the presence of deep cover intelligence officers who can become members of crime syndicates,” he said.
Some of Fort Hare’s latest detainees had been on suspension
University of Zululand Prof Jean Steyn commended police for their work.
“A lot of good work by the police and other South African criminal justice system agencies are more often than not, overlooked. However, only 3% of cases reported to SAPS are concluded in a court of law, never mind convictions. Annual victim surveys also note that only 24% of South African inhabitants feel safe.
“Thus, we have a long way to go. When the average person on the streets of Alexandra signposts that she trusts the police and feels safe at work, at home and in public spaces, we can start to say we are making meaningful inroads,” Steyn said.
Police unions said there was an improvement in relations with communities.
Jabulani Mabena, SA Police Union acting spokesperson, said: “We believe that with the help of the community, we will do more to root out criminality in our society. In support of the CPF, we also saw the support of resources, even vehicles given to KZN CPF, and we hope to see this kind of support in other provinces.
“CPF are members of the community so the community reports crime as it happens or before it happens but as SAPU we are saying let this be extended to the private security. SAPU believes that there is more to be done in collaboration with private security and businesses – we want to see businesses invest in fighting crime in communities.”
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union’s Richard Mamabolo said: “It is a fact that in areas where there are improved relations between police and communities, crime tends to go down. So, it is important to build on that.”
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos