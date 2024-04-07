“Traffic officers are also assisting at Main and Ranken Road in Strand, where roof sheeting was blown off a commercial premises. Officers are also removing debris and branches from the roadways in various parts of the city. The two sections of Baden Powell Drive remain closed.
“The road is closed between Strandfontein Road and Capricorn Circle in Muizenberg, as well as the stretch of roadway between Oscar Mpetha and Mew Way in Khayelitsha,” said Jacobs.
Jacobs advised motorists to proceed with caution.
The Somerset Mall has reportedly been evacuated and closed due to roof sheeting being ripped off.
There have also been reports of roofs ripped off in Somerset West, Macassar, Mitchells Plain and Clifton.
Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC said in a social media post that fans would not be permitted to attend their clash against Cape Town City FC due to “extreme escalating weather conditions”.
The KwaZulu-Natal-based side said this decision was taken in the interest of supporters and staff safety.
“Fans who have bought tickets for today’s match will be contacted in due course. An announcement will be made shortly in collaboration with the PSL regarding the game’s possible postponement,” AmaZulu FC said in a Facebook post.
TimesLIVE
Trailer blown off bridge, roofs ripped off and trees uprooted by strong Cape winds
Image: Screengrab
Several incidents of damage caused by strong winds, including a trailer being blown off a bridge on the N1 near the Huguenot Tunnel, have been reported in the Western Cape.
According to disaster management, scores of houses have had their roofs ripped off as adverse weather conditions persist.
The trailer incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, resulting in the closure of Chapman's Peak Drive and the Huguenot Tunnel to traffic.
A video of the incident was shared on social media.
The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) confirmed the temporary closure of the Huguenot Tunnel due to strong winds on the viaduct (long bridge-like structure) leading to and from the tunnel.
Mike Vinello-Lippert, Sanral's project manager for the Huguenot Tunnel, said the strong wind, which started on Saturday with gusts of more than 90km/h, caused a truck to lose its load and blew the trailer off the viaduct into the valley below.
The strong winds hampered the recovery operations of another blown-over vehicle on the viaduct and the tunnel was closed to all traffic until the obstruction on the viaduct had been removed, he said.
Vinello-Lippert revealed that the driver of the truck that blew over managed to exit the vehicle in time and was unharmed.
“We appeal to road users to exercise caution under these circumstances and to avoid the area where possible, especially given the increase in wind speeds today,” he said.
The agency said provincial traffic officers are on hand to direct traffic via alternative routes.
Image: Supplied
Widespread fires and trees falling on houses and roads have also been reported, leading to serious traffic jams.
Kevin Jacobs from Cape Town traffic services said traffic officers were assisting in cases where trees had been uprooted across the city.
Jacobs mentioned incidents reported on Kramat Road and Old Main Road in Croydon, Macassar; Hildene Road in Tamboerskloof; Northpine Drive and Tokay Road in Northpine, and Oak Road and Andries Pretorius Street in Somerset West.
TimesLIVE
