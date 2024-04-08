×

South Africa

30 homes lose roofs in Cape winelands districts due to gale force winds

By Kim Swartz - 08 April 2024 - 11:00
Several areas in Drakenstein are experiencing electricity outages due to damage caused by strong winds.
Image: Supplied: Drakenstein Municipality

Several incidents of structural damage were reported due to gale force winds as 30 homes lost their roofs in the winelands districts in the Western Cape on Sunday. 

“Last night we activated our emergency response teams to address urgent concerns, damage to infrastructure, homes, and property, and help affected individuals and communities,” said executive mayor of Drakenstein municipality Stephen Korabie. 

We are aware of more than 30 houses in Drakenstein that have lost their roofs. Some homes also suffered structural damage. We are making emergency accommodation available to residents in need in our community halls across Drakenstein.” 

Teams were deployed on the ground to remove fallen trees and debris, repair power lines and wind-related damage such as collapsed roofs and traffic lights, while many households battle power outages and water service interruptions. 

