Police to probe Jukskei River flood victim case
Woman swept away on Rivonia Road in January 12
The case of a woman who was swept away by floods in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, has been handed over to the police for further investigation.
Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said the woman was swept away by flash floods on Rivonia Road in January 12.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the rescue team had been searching for her since her disappearance.
“EMS Aquatic Team, which is supported by the police, ZASRA, GPG, National Rescue SA and Gauteng traffic police embarked on an extensive search and rescue operation that lasted for nine days. The body was not recovered during this period.
