×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police to probe Jukskei River flood victim case

Woman swept away on Rivonia Road in January 12

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 22 January 2024 - 15:02
File photo.
File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The case of a woman who was swept away by floods in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, has been handed over to the police for further investigation. 

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said the woman was swept away by flash floods on Rivonia Road in January 12. 

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the rescue team had been searching for her since her disappearance. 

“EMS Aquatic Team, which is supported by the police, ZASRA, GPG, National Rescue SA and Gauteng traffic police embarked on an extensive search and rescue operation that lasted for nine days. The body was not recovered during this period.

Knowing how to swim could save your life

As the festive season slowly approaches, many South Africans are gearing up to spend time with their families and friends, with some planning to cool ...
News
1 month ago

“After at least five days in water, the body of a drowned person is expected to surface. If it does not surface, it is suspected that the body is immersed in sand or debris. The worst-case scenario could be that the body floated to a nearby river that is outside Johannesburg’s jurisdiction,” said Khumalo 

Khumalo also said the woman could have drowned in the Sand River that is connected to the Jukskei River as the water covered the low-lying bridge where she was initially swept away. 

“We request the neighbouring municipality to be on the lookout for the body. EMS has since handed the case over to SAPS to continue the investigation. Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family during this time. 

Her family,  based in Cosmo City, Randburg, was notified of the latest status of the case yesterday by EMS senior management.

ratsatsik@sowetan.co.za

WATCH | Second body in the Kliprivier search recovered

The search for two young people who drowned during a cleansing ceremony in the Kliprivier is over after the recovery of a second body on Friday.
News
1 month ago

Teen’s body recovered after he slipped and drowned in a stream

Johannesburg’s search and rescue team has recovered the body of a teenage boy who slipped and drowned in a stream in the Paddavlei section in ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Launch of the 4th Annual South African Government Leaders on X Report
2023 Matric results announcement