×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Breaking: IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament

28 March 2024 - 17:05
Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has endorsed objections to former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament.

This was announced by the IEC during a press conference on Thursday.

The IEC said its unanimous decision has been communicated by to the MK party.

Zuma was nominated as its No 1 candidate to the National Assembly by his newly formed MK party despite him having a criminal record.

High voter turnout, longer ballots are challenges facing IEC this year

The Electoral Commission of South Africa anticipates two factors to pose as challenges during the upcoming polls: higher voter participation and ...
News
1 week ago

The criminal record stems from a 15-month prison sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction in 2021.

Section 47 of the constitution prohibits any citizen from becoming an MP if they have been sentenced to a prison sentence of longer than 12 months without the option of a fine.

But the IEC was quick to emphasise that the MK party, as an organisation, was not prohibited from taking part in the elections and only Zuma cannot be a candidate for parliament.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack