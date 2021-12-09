Investigation launched into noodles brand after 'reasonable suspicion' that company supplied 'unsafe goods'

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says it is investigating Grandisync CC, the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles, after finding “reasonable suspicion” that it supplied unsafe goods that posed a potential health risk.

Acting NCC commissioner Thezi Mabuza said: “The NCC has commissioned an investigation against Grandisync CC, who is a supplier based in Uitenhage, who supplied the Howe instant noodles,” she said.

TimesLIVE reported that three children, including a four-month-old, died, allegedly after eating noodles in the Eastern Cape.