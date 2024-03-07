A KwaZulu-Natal social worker who died in a car crash while taking an abandoned child to a child and youth care centre will be remembered at a memorial service on Thursday.
Dudu Zulu, a social worker from Pongola, was driving with a colleague from Tshelejuba Hospital in Pongola, northern KZN, to Vryheid on Monday after rescuing a toddler who had been abandoned.
A report given to the KZN social development department indicated the driver lost control and crashed.
“She [Zulu] was ejected through the front windscreen, as were her colleague and the toddler. The child and her colleague survived and are in hospital but Zulu sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene,” said department spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela.
Social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza sent condolences to Zulu’s family.
“Her selfless dedication to the welfare of vulnerable children will be remembered and cherished. We are relieved to report that another social worker, who was accompanying the child, survived the incident. The social worker and the child are receiving medical treatment at hospital and we are providing them with all necessary support and care.
“Social workers play a crucial role in our societies. Given the challenges faced by communities we need social workers now more than ever. Our social workers bravely sought to remove an abandoned child to ensure the child was taken to a safe place.”
Khoza sent a team of social workers to visit the affected families to provide psychosocial support.
Zulu’s memorial service will be held in Pongola while she will be buried on Saturday.
KZN social worker dies after rescuing toddler
