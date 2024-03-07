LEHLOHONOLO MOTLOUNG | Hold corrupt sports leaders liable toprotect integrity of sporting institutes

As our nation grapples with the scourge of corruption, recent events, including the revelations by the Zondo commission, have shed light on the pervasive nature of this issue within our political landscape.
However, corruption is not confined to the realm of politics alone; it has also crept into the world of sports, tarnishing the integrity of our athletic pursuits. Professional sport has not been insulated from the socio-political landscape in our country.
This is apparent in the concentration of people of colour in mass sporting activities such as football, and their paucity at professional level in capital intensive sporting codes such as golf, swimming and polo.
Professional sport in SA has always reflected the political and economic realities as evidenced by racially polarised sporting federations during the apartheid era, to the multicultural formations in a democratic SA.
Remarking on how sport can help to transcend political and racial divides, former president Nelson Mandela captured the importance of sport in SA eloquently.
“Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in away that little else can. Sport can awaken hope where there was previously only despair,” Mandela said.
In light of the allegations of corruption levelled against leaders in both political and sporting arenas, it is imperative we uphold the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity, particularly within sport federations.
It is ludicrous that officials tasked with sports administration should be exempted from the scrutiny we hold our politicians to and spared from accountability and upholding good governance.
Just as in the political sphere, where leaders facing corruption allegations are often allowed to continue in office while legal processes unfold, we should be equally rigorous in holding those in office in sports leadership to the same exacting standards.
Billions of rand are invested in sports bodies and we have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure these funds are utilised for their intended use. Corruption in sports is not a victimless crime.
The victims of misappropriation of funds are thousands of aspiring athletes whose dreams are dashed everyday by nefarious officials who are guided by self-interests.
What this means is that the country ’s potential in affected sporting codes will not be fully realised. If we are not paying lip service to combating corruption in society, we should be extending and applying rigorous standards of accountability and good governance to sporting federations.
What this means is that individuals accused of corruption should be recused from their positions until they are cleared by a thorough and independent investigation. Of course, these processes should be guided by an unwavering undertaking to ensure a fair and impartial legal process.
By relinquishing their positions temporarily, leaders accused of corruption send a powerful message: that no individual is greater than the organisation they serve. In doing so, they safeguard the reputation of the federation and uphold the trust of their constituencies.
In navigating these challenging waters, it is essential to address the role of external influencers such as cronies and loud mouths, who may seek to obfuscate the truth and derail the pursuit of justice.
In such instances, it is incumbent upon members of sports federations to critically evaluate information, seek out multiple sources, and engage in open dialogue and fact-checking.
By fostering a culture of respectful dissent and diversity of perspectives, we can safeguard against the undue influence of those who seek to sow discord and spread falsehoods.
Ultimately, the integrity of sports leadership rests upon our collective commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards and ensuring accountability at every level.
■ Motloung is a member of Katlehong Athletics Club
LEHLOHONOLO MOTLOUNG | Hold corrupt sports leaders liable toprotect integrity of sporting institutes
Graft kills dreams of aspiring athletes, chases away sponsors and investors
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko via The Conversation
