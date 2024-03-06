×

South Africa

Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4 at 10pm

By TimesLIVE - 06 March 2024 - 16:12
The delay in returning to service three generating units and the need to replenish emergency reserves has led to the implementation of stage 4 load-shedding from 10pm to 5am, says Eskom. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom will ramp up load-shedding to stage 4 from 10pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday. 

Stage 2 will then be implemented until 10pm, followed by stage 4 load-shedding until 5am on Friday. 

Eskom said this pattern will be implemented until further notice because of the delay in returning to service three generating units and the need to replenish emergency reserves. 

It said unplanned outages accounted for 16,193MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 6,171MW. 

TimesLIVE 

