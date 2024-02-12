×

South Africa

Some load-shedding relief as five generating units return

12 February 2024 - 16:15
Stage 5 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Tuesday. Thereafter it will be reduced to stage 3. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom has returned to service five generating units in the past 24 hours, which will allow emergency reserves to be adequately replenished by Tuesday morning.

South Africa is on stage 5 load-shedding which has seen four-hour power cuts twice a day. 

Eskom said on Monday load-shedding will be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Tuesday until 4pm. “Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday.

“This alternating pattern of stage 3 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm and stage 4 load-shedding from 4pm to 5am will be repeated daily until further notice.”

On Sunday electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said load-shedding stages are expected to ease during the week as more generation units return to service.

He identified boiler tube leaks as the sources of failure.

