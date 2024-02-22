×

South Africa

Load shedding ramped up to stage 4 after loss of units at Kendal, Duvha

By TimesLIVE - 22 February 2024 - 09:32
Load-shedding has been increased to stage 4. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

After days of relatively low stages of load shedding, Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 4 power cuts from Thursday morning.

The utility in a brief statement said: “Due to the loss of five generating units at Kendal power station and a generating unit at Duvha power station, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented at 4am today until further notice.

“Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate should any significant changes occur.”

The utility on Sunday announced a mix of no load shedding and stage 2 for the week.

“While the available generation capacity has been sustained, the need to replenish the emergency reserves for the upcoming week necessitates an increase in the stage of load-shedding,” it said.

