×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Two suspects appear in Eswatini court for the murder of AKA and Tibz

By TimesLIVE - 05 March 2024 - 10:56

Courtesy of SABC.

Two suspects are on Tuesday expected to appear in court in Eswatini in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down outside a Durban restaurant last February.

Five men appeared in court in South Africa last week for the same matter. The court proceedings were postponed and the five are expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

The two suspects in Eswatini are awaiting the finalisation of their extradition to South Africa.

TimesLIVE

AKA suspects attempt to bypass SAPS in extradition

The request by two brothers implicated in the AKA and Tibz murders to be handed over to SA prison authorities instead of SAPS during their ...
News
6 hours ago

Two AKA murder suspects linked to taxi owner’s killing

Two of the men accused of killing rapper AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were, just three months before, caught on camera shooting a taxi ...
News
4 days ago

Unmasked: Five men in court for AKA and Tibz killing

Five men accused of killing Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban in ...
News
4 days ago

'I am cautiously optimistic' — AKA's father Tony Forbes on suspects appearing in court

"It's the start to get closer to the truth to find out who is behind all of this."
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court