South Africa

Unmasked: Five men in court for AKA and Tibz killing

29 February 2024 - 14:00
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey, Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Mhlaliseni Ndimande.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Five men accused of killing Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, popular chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish on Florida Road in Durban in February last year appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday. 

The five — Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi (30), Lindani Zenzele Ndimande (35), Siyanda Eddie Myeza (21), Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni (36) and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande (29), appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.

The men, who were wearing masks, buffs and hoodies in an attempt to conceal their faces, were asked to remove these by magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo. 

Hlatshwayo asked their attorney why they covered their faces as they had been charged. 

The attorney said the accused are yet to be convicted and should they get bail, they would have to go back to the community where they could be victimised.

However, this reason was not good enough and Hlatshwayo ordered them to uncover themselves as they were appearing in a public court.

Two other suspects - Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29 and his brother Siyabonga Ndimande 28, - are still in eSwatini after they were arrested on Saturday morning.

The state told the court there was no timeline as to when they might be extradited to South Africa.

The matter was remanded until March 6 for a bail hearing and the men will remain in custody.

TimesLIVE

