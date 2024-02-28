Fake doctor denies escape during food stop

Kingsley Chele, who allegedly impersonated a doctor, denied he escaped from police custody during a stop for food by his escorting officer.
Chele appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court yesterday for his bail application.
The state is opposing bail on the grounds he escaped twice from police custody since his arrest on October 2.
He allegedly used his Facebook page, posing as a medical doctor, to lure health workers into investing in his nonexistent pharmaceutical business.
He is facing charges of fraud, escaping from police custody and car theft.
According to the state, he first escaped from the police the day after his arrest and then again on October 11.
The court yesterday heard details of his first escape, which occurred after he appeared in court in Pretoria. He was meant to be taken to a prison in Soshanguve.
Chele told the court his escort Sergeant Martin Mashimbye was driving him to Lyttleton police station to consult with his lawyer.
He added the officer stopped to buy food at an informal settlement in Centurion.
He was allegedly not handcuffed because the state assumed he was underage.
“He ordered me to go and order pap and beef stew while he was trying to park. I walked to the restaurants and ordered the food. At some point I went back and found that the car was no longer there, and I was surprised.”
Chele told the court he waited more than two hours, hoping Mashimbye would show up and continue with their journey.
“After waiting, I then asked for directions to Lyttelton police station from the lady I had ordered food from. After she gave me directions I walked more than two hours to the police station and found my lawyer there. He told me he was attending to other clients.”
He was arrested again at the police station. The state alleged they used his lawyer to lure him.
The state said Chele was a flight risk and that his identity had not been confirmed.
Chele will continue with his bail application later this week.
Fake doctor denies escape during food stop
Court hears Chele skipped from police custody twice
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kingsley Chele, who allegedly impersonated a doctor, denied he escaped from police custody during a stop for food by his escorting officer.
Chele appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court yesterday for his bail application.
The state is opposing bail on the grounds he escaped twice from police custody since his arrest on October 2.
He allegedly used his Facebook page, posing as a medical doctor, to lure health workers into investing in his nonexistent pharmaceutical business.
He is facing charges of fraud, escaping from police custody and car theft.
According to the state, he first escaped from the police the day after his arrest and then again on October 11.
The court yesterday heard details of his first escape, which occurred after he appeared in court in Pretoria. He was meant to be taken to a prison in Soshanguve.
Chele told the court his escort Sergeant Martin Mashimbye was driving him to Lyttleton police station to consult with his lawyer.
He added the officer stopped to buy food at an informal settlement in Centurion.
He was allegedly not handcuffed because the state assumed he was underage.
“He ordered me to go and order pap and beef stew while he was trying to park. I walked to the restaurants and ordered the food. At some point I went back and found that the car was no longer there, and I was surprised.”
Chele told the court he waited more than two hours, hoping Mashimbye would show up and continue with their journey.
“After waiting, I then asked for directions to Lyttelton police station from the lady I had ordered food from. After she gave me directions I walked more than two hours to the police station and found my lawyer there. He told me he was attending to other clients.”
He was arrested again at the police station. The state alleged they used his lawyer to lure him.
The state said Chele was a flight risk and that his identity had not been confirmed.
Chele will continue with his bail application later this week.
ID fraud accused nabbed formore charges outside court
Sham doctor case leads police to fake identity syndicate within home affairs
Two Home Affairs officials nabbed for helping fake doctor
NPA tightens case against bogus doctor Chele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos