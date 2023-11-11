×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two Home Affairs officials nabbed for helping fake doctor

By Herman Moloi - 11 November 2023 - 12:08
Kingsley Chele.
Kingsley Chele.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police have arrested two more Home Affairs Department officials for allegedly aiding fake doctor Kingsley Leeto Chele to get an identity document.

The arrest of the two officials comes after the arrest of Charlotte Bens-Edward, resigned official, last month. Bens-Edward is facing a fraud charge for aiding Chele.

Police spokesperson Ltd Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that the suspects were arrested on Thursday.

"It's a male and a female both 41-years old, they were working at Randfontein Home Affairs and are both facing a charge of fraud," he said.

Chele is facing numerous charges of fraud as well as car theft and escaping from police custody.

Chele was arrested on October 2 for posing as a medical doctor who used his Facebook page to lure health workers to invest in his nonexistent pharmaceutical business.

According to a police insider, he has allegedly taken more than R1.2m from his victims.

He has presented himself as a 17 year old, but a district surgeon test done on him estimated him to be in his early 20s.

In his previous court appearance, the state said it was in possession of two SA identity documents belonging to Chele

The state also told the court that they are still waiting for Interpol results for Chele's identity verification.

The suspects including Chele are all expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate next week.

NPA tightens case against bogus doctor Chele

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has told the Pretoria magistrate’s court that it intends adding more charges against the bogus doctor ...
News
4 days ago

Former home affairs official nabbed for issuing two IDs to bogus doctor

A former home affairs official has been arrested for allegedly issuing two identity documents to Kingsley Chele who is facing charges of fraud and ...
News
1 week ago

Lawyer dumps fake doc over nonpayment

Kingsley Chele, who is facing charges of impersonating a medical doctor and fraud, was on Wednesday dumped by his lawyer over nonpayment.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...