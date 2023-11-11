Police have arrested two more Home Affairs Department officials for allegedly aiding fake doctor Kingsley Leeto Chele to get an identity document.
The arrest of the two officials comes after the arrest of Charlotte Bens-Edward, resigned official, last month. Bens-Edward is facing a fraud charge for aiding Chele.
Police spokesperson Ltd Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that the suspects were arrested on Thursday.
"It's a male and a female both 41-years old, they were working at Randfontein Home Affairs and are both facing a charge of fraud," he said.
Chele is facing numerous charges of fraud as well as car theft and escaping from police custody.
Chele was arrested on October 2 for posing as a medical doctor who used his Facebook page to lure health workers to invest in his nonexistent pharmaceutical business.
According to a police insider, he has allegedly taken more than R1.2m from his victims.
He has presented himself as a 17 year old, but a district surgeon test done on him estimated him to be in his early 20s.
In his previous court appearance, the state said it was in possession of two SA identity documents belonging to Chele
The state also told the court that they are still waiting for Interpol results for Chele's identity verification.
The suspects including Chele are all expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate next week.
Two Home Affairs officials nabbed for helping fake doctor
