The deliberations revealed the vital role of collaboration between the private sector and academic institutions to drive meaningful research endeavours and address the skills and information mismatch that exists in the labour market.
“We must not merely reflect on these insights but pledge ourselves to actions that will dismantle barriers, inspire hope and pave pathways of opportunity,” said Dr Moloi-Motsepe.
She said with the donation they hope to encourage support from other private and non-profit stakeholders who stand to benefit from an educated and skilled youth population.
Motsepe donates R30m to 26 varsities towards student registration fees
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ Business Day
South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe's foundation has donated R30m to 26 university student representative councils (SRCs) towards student registration fees and historical debt.
This initiative was announced by Motsepe's wife – co-founder and CEO of the foundation – Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe on Sunday in a dialogue meeting held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
She said the R30m would be made to SRCs at the various universities.
Student leaders from 26 universities shared their concerns and solutions to youth unemployment and the uncertain future.
