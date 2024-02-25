×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Motsepe donates R30m to 26 varsities towards student registration fees

By Sowetan Reporter - 25 February 2024 - 18:43
September 04, 2023.African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) Chairman Dr Patrice Motsepe condonsed Results presentation for the Financial year ended 30 June 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
September 04, 2023.African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) Chairman Dr Patrice Motsepe condonsed Results presentation for the Financial year ended 30 June 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ Business Day

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe's foundation has donated R30m to 26 university student representative councils (SRCs) towards student registration fees and historical debt.

This initiative was announced by Motsepe's wife – co-founder and CEO of the foundation – Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe on Sunday in a dialogue meeting held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

She said the R30m would be made to SRCs at the various universities.

Student leaders from 26 universities shared their concerns and solutions to youth unemployment and the uncertain future.

Dates for next Africa Cup of Nations finals unclear - Caf president Motsepe

The dates for the next Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco remain up in the air amid a potential clash with the new-look Club World Cup, ...
Sport
1 month ago

The deliberations revealed the vital role of collaboration between the private sector and academic institutions to drive meaningful research endeavours and address the skills and information mismatch that exists in the labour market.

“We must not merely reflect on these insights but pledge ourselves to actions that will dismantle barriers, inspire hope and pave pathways of opportunity,” said Dr Moloi-Motsepe.

She said with the donation they hope to encourage support from other private and non-profit stakeholders who stand to benefit from an educated and skilled youth population.

READER LETTER | Motsepe always a call away to assist

Humanity is very grateful to have such noble son of the soil in Dr Patrice Motsepe who is always a call away to assist those in need. His Motsepe ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism