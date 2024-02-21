×

WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024 budget speech

21 February 2024 - 14:17

Budget Speech 2024

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, is presenting the Division of Revenue Bill (Budget Speech) to the Members of the National Assembly today.

He is also expected to introduce the Appropriation Bill during the same plenary sitting. After the speech, the House will consider two reports of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on the recommendation to remove Judge President John Hlophe and Judge Nkola Motata from judicial office.

Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA

The Automobile Association (AA) says finance minister Enoch Godongwana must think carefully about the negative impact on consumers of increasing fuel ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng government to borrow cash to pay R12bn e-toll debt in instalments

Details of how much the province will pay and the time-frame are to be revealed in the Gauteng budget.
News
1 day ago

DA's alternative budget: jobs, end load-shedding, debt reduction & protecting social wages

The DA presented its alternative budget that the party says is anchored in four core priorities and focuses on sustainable economic growth, ending ...
News
2 days ago

