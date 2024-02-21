WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024 budget speech

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, is presenting the Division of Revenue Bill (Budget Speech) to the Members of the National Assembly today.

He is also expected to introduce the Appropriation Bill during the same plenary sitting. After the speech, the House will consider two reports of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on the recommendation to remove Judge President John Hlophe and Judge Nkola Motata from judicial office.