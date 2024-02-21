Gate motor thieves are operating in these Joburg suburbs, security firm warns

Gate motor theft is a growing problem in Johannesburg, with a private security firm reporting incidents daily.
This is particularly affecting residents in Greenside, Blairgowrie and Linden.
“This week alone there were 20 reported incidents,” said Charnel Hattingh, group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity ADT.
The thefts usually occur between 5pm and 5am.
Hattingh said there is a thriving black market for gate motor parts.
“Stolen gate motors are either stripped down and components (batteries, gearboxes and so on) are sold individually or as complete units to unsuspecting homeowners by 'access automation bandits', as they are often referred to.
“There is also a worrying trend of suspects deactivating the gate motor and accessing the property while on manual override.”
The company offered these tips for homeowners:
“Your electric gate should be one of the first perimeter deterrents to protect you from crime. Activate early warning systems such as garden beams and/or electric fencing and ensure these are linked to armed response.”
