The storm ripped through Hammanskraal in the north of Tshwane and Mamelodi in the east at about 11pm.
Mabaso said an estimated 40 shacks were blown down in Kekana Gardens informal settlement, leaving scores of people without shelter. However, communities refused to be relocated to temporary accommodation at the Prestige Guest House and assessments are ongoing.
“No injuries were reported,” he said.
In Cullinan and Refilwe Ext 1, 2 and 4, multiple shacks and three houses were blown down or damaged. Mabaso said no-one was injured and disaster management officials are conducting assessments to determine the number of households affected.
Shacks blown away, trees uprooted as storm wreaks havoc in Tshwane
Multiple shacks and houses were destroyed and trees uprooted in a storm that ripped through parts of Tshwane on Tuesday.
City of Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said there were reports that four people were struck by lightning in Olievenhoutbosch. However, this was not reported to them and could have been reported to another emergency service in the city.
“We call on residents to be aware and on high alert when there are thunderstorms, not to seek shelter under trees or tall [structures], avoid metal objects and [playing] sports such as golf and fishing, as golf clubs and fishing rods may conduct electricity.”
In Mamelodi, a child was injured and taken to hospital after a tree fell on a shack.
Mabaso said two houses were also affected when trees fell on them, but no injuries were reported.
“The energy and electricity department had to disconnect the electricity supply to one of the houses because of compromised power lines,” he said.
Trees were also ripped apart in parts of Centurion, closing streets and affecting electricity lines.
“The streets affected included Escort Avenue, Goshawk Street, Seffner Street, Wilhemina Street, Tourmaline Street, Jacana Avenue, Ockert Street, Adam Tas Street, Erasmus Avenue and Lulu Avenue.
“The energy and electricity department were informed and no-one was injured.”
